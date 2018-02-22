This Kylie Jenner tweet just cost Snapchat over a billion dollars.

You learned about the invisible hand in economics class. Who knew that the hand belonged to Kylie Jenner?

The youngest Kardashian sent Snapchat stockholders into a frenzy yesterday when she tweeted about how she was "over" Snapchat. Now that she's a mom, she's out of touch with the kidz.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Deadline reports that " Snap’s shares sank more than 7% in trading today ," which is an estimated ONE BILLION dollars.

Her tweet certainly resonated with people, and got a quarter of a million likes.

Tweetgate comes on the heels of a recent Snapchat update, which pissed off hundreds and thousands of app users. A petition on Change.org to change it back to the old design received 1.2 million signatures.

Your move, Snap.