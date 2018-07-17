Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on the cover of 'GQ' and the photo raises some questions.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren't regular parents...they're cool parents.

Stormi's mom and dad are on the cover of the August issue of GQ magazine, and the photo is kind of confusing.

GQ

First of all, why is Scott in a suit-suit and the "self-made billionaire" in a bathing suit?

GQ, I love your magazine, but why is his entire body covered and she's wearing a bathing suit? — Jaimie 🥕 (@original_rrots) July 17, 2018

This would have been so much better with Kylie in the power suit and Travis shirtless. — S-A-V-A-G-E (@swaye77) July 17, 2018

She's the more powerful of the duo—shouldn't she be the one getting the lap dance?

She the billionaire, shouldn’t he be naked in her lap? — No tacos for Nazis (@soggy_salad) July 17, 2018

Is this sexist?

Funny how the guy is all dressed up and the lady is unclad. — Noel1311 (@noel_1311) July 17, 2018