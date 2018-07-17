Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on the cover of 'GQ' and the photo raises some questions.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on the cover of 'GQ' and the photo raises some questions.
Orli Matlow
Jul 17, 2018@3:31 PM
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren't regular parents...they're cool parents.

Stormi's mom and dad are on the cover of the August issue of GQ magazine, and the photo is kind of confusing.

First of all, why is Scott in a suit-suit and the "self-made billionaire" in a bathing suit?

She's the more powerful of the duo—shouldn't she be the one getting the lap dance?

Is this sexist?

Was being the near-naked one her choice?

Do Kardashians choose nudity or does nudity choose Kardashians?

According to Twitter user Kendra Francis, it's a play on a Vanity Fair cover about The Sopranos, making Travis Scott the mob boss, when it's really Kylie who has the rich family connections.

People are also just over the premise that Kylie and Travis are a "power couple," as described by the magazine.

Here are other pics from the magazine. They appear to be quite horny.

And here they are enjoying their shoot.

Oh, young love.

