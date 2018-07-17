Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on the cover of 'GQ' and the photo raises some questions.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren't regular parents...they're cool parents.
Stormi's mom and dad are on the cover of the August issue of GQ magazine, and the photo is kind of confusing.
First of all, why is Scott in a suit-suit and the "self-made billionaire" in a bathing suit?
GQ, I love your magazine, but why is his entire body covered and she's wearing a bathing suit?— Jaimie 🥕 (@original_rrots) July 17, 2018
This would have been so much better with Kylie in the power suit and Travis shirtless.— S-A-V-A-G-E (@swaye77) July 17, 2018
She's the more powerful of the duo—shouldn't she be the one getting the lap dance?
She the billionaire, shouldn’t he be naked in her lap?— No tacos for Nazis (@soggy_salad) July 17, 2018
Is this sexist?
Funny how the guy is all dressed up and the lady is unclad.— Noel1311 (@noel_1311) July 17, 2018
Such a demeaning image. Him clothed, her exposed.— Dr. Laurie Kocher (@lauriekocher) July 17, 2018
Being a woman is being allegedly worth 900 million but still having to be the half naked one on a GQ cover.— Jessica Espinosa (@JessLA2NY) July 17, 2018
Was being the near-naked one her choice?
Of course Kylie is naked. Shock us & wear something classy for once. pic.twitter.com/PNfVMRJiKo— RoxY (@RoxY968) July 17, 2018
Guy dressed up well. He looks good in formal however Kylie has to show her butt to get attention. Is that true? Why do women believe thats needed to get attention rather where it's not at all required for men. Sorry ladies I am not hurting u. Just see how world distinguish them.— maximus (@maximus_lds) July 17, 2018
Do Kardashians choose nudity or does nudity choose Kardashians?
According to Twitter user Kendra Francis, it's a play on a Vanity Fair cover about The Sopranos, making Travis Scott the mob boss, when it's really Kylie who has the rich family connections.
It’s an interpretation of this... pic.twitter.com/NefaNfPnI1— Kendra Francis (@iamfranke) July 17, 2018
People are also just over the premise that Kylie and Travis are a "power couple," as described by the magazine.
Here are other pics from the magazine. They appear to be quite horny.
And here they are enjoying their shoot.
A behind-the-scenes look at Kylie and Travis’s GQ cover shoot—their first as a couple https://t.co/vWLD1hNHfE pic.twitter.com/FpbU7p69C7— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 17, 2018
Oh, young love.