People are body-shaming Lady Gaga's recent nude photos and fans are defending her.

Molly Mulshine
Aug 29, 2018@2:08 PM
Lady Gaga posted a series of nude or nearly nude pics on Instagram yesterday, and her fans have opinions.

These are the photos in question:

Now for the comments, some of which are puzzling.

Like, did this person never google Lady Gaga pre-"Cheek to Cheek"?

Pretty sure we've seen pretty much all of Gaga's bod before, sweetie!

Another fan had the nerve to call Mother Monster "insecure."

But thankfully, another fan stuck up for her.

Many were thrilled to see the lackluster "Joanne" era come to an end.

One reacted by quoting a famous Gaga moment.

And finally, one fan asked the real question on everyone's minds:

SERIOUSLY WTF?!

Gaga, if you hear us, please advise.

