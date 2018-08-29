People are body-shaming Lady Gaga's recent nude photos and fans are defending her.

Lady Gaga posted a series of nude or nearly nude pics on Instagram yesterday, and her fans have opinions.

These are the photos in question:

📸: @elirusselllinnetz A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 28, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

Now for the comments, some of which are puzzling.

Like, did this person never google Lady Gaga pre-"Cheek to Cheek"?

Pretty sure we've seen pretty much all of Gaga's bod before, sweetie!

Another fan had the nerve to call Mother Monster "insecure."

But thankfully, another fan stuck up for her.

Many were thrilled to see the lackluster "Joanne" era come to an end.