Lena Headey confirmed Cersei's fate on Instagram and it hits like a ton of bricks.

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, "The Bells," hit people like a ton of bricks.

Metaphorically for fans, but literal for Cersei, who was last seen clinging onto her brother-lover like their glory days in the womb together.

After years at the top of Arya's list, and decades of book readers going on and on about the Valoqar, the honor of killing the series' most resilient villain went to the forces of gravity and debris.

Like the episode itself, the death got a mixed reaction on Twitter, with some people calling it anti-climactic, doing some self-examination on why they wanted something more brutal and, well, Game of Thrones-y.

I hate that no one killed Cersei and she just died surrounded by love: in the arms of the one she loves while holding the one she loves within her.



Meanwhile, Dany had already won and still chose hate.



Cersei deserved a crueler death and Dany deserved a more honorable win. — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) May 13, 2019

#GameofThrones

Making all kinds of theories for cersei’s death since s1 only to find out she was killed by the fallen ceiling pic.twitter.com/qOcgkpCqHJ — MANAL (@i_Midnight_) May 13, 2019

I’m sorry, but did ANYONE else feel like we got robbed with the way Cersei died?

I hate that bitch with a passion, but that last scene had me feeling feelings that she did not deserve.

I truly feel like I can’t enjoy her death. I actually felt...moved. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/A5aYNRIQf0 — Alexandria Horn (@WaffleNeko) May 13, 2019