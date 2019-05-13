Lena Headey confirmed Cersei's fate on Instagram and it hits like a ton of bricks.

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, "The Bells," hit people like a ton of bricks.
Metaphorically for fans, but literal for Cersei, who was last seen clinging onto her brother-lover like their glory days in the womb together.
After years at the top of Arya's list, and decades of book readers going on and on about the Valoqar, the honor of killing the series' most resilient villain went to the forces of gravity and debris.
Like the episode itself, the death got a mixed reaction on Twitter, with some people calling it anti-climactic, doing some self-examination on why they wanted something more brutal and, well, Game of Thrones-y.
Some people theorized that she isn't dead, and that the twins survived by hiding in one of the dragon skull.
Corpse or it didn't happen!!
Lena Headey, who played Cersei, stabbed that theory right in the skull, and says that the original Mad Queen is dead as hell.
She told Entertainment Weekly that she was as disappointed as you were when she found out the manner that Cersei died.
"I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody," she said.
Eventually, through conversations with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who plays Jaime), she warmed up to their demise:
“The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her,” Headey says. “They came into the world together and now they leave together.”
“I think the important thing is that Jaime had a chance at freedom [with Brienne] and finally liberated himself from Cersei, which I think the audience will be thrilled about,” Headey adds. “I think the biggest surprise is he came back for her. Cersei realizes just how she loves him and just how much he loves her. It’s the most authentic connection she’s ever had. Ultimately they belong together.”
In that last moment, staring at her brother, waiting for the end, Headey says, “It’s maybe the first time that Cersei has been at peace.”
Headey also confirmed her character's death with a wistful Instagram reflecting on the journey.
"There she goes. It’s been fun, and bonkers . I loved her," Headey wrote. She joked that Cersei was always doomed, denied the option of joining the Night's Watch like the criminals and traitors before her.
As a wise queen once said, "When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground."
Thank you Lena for a masterful performance.
RIP to a real one.