Lindsay Lohan's wacky dance moves are sparking a brand new viral 'challenge.'

Lindsay Lohan's wacky dance moves are sparking a brand new viral 'challenge.'
Molly Mulshine
Sep 03, 2018@1:20 PM
Advertising

Lindsay Lohan's wacky dance moves are turning into a viral sensation and the internet can't get enough.

It began when a video of Lohan dancing at her club in Mykonos started making the rounds.

She also whipped out the moves from her old "Rumors" music video.

First, Lohan's exuberant moves became a meme.

You’re doing amazing sweetie 💃🏼

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax) on

She even re-posted a few memes with the hashtag #DoTheLilo.

💕🏳️‍🌈💕 #DoTheLilo

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

#DoTheLilo 💃🏻🕺🏼

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Advertising

Soon, the meme warped into a brand new social media trend: the Mykonos Challenge.

Instagram pro Busy Philipps started it by taking Lohan's moves for a whirl in her kitchen with Kelly Oxford.

Now the entire internet is copying, hashtagging the videos #mykolochallenge and #mykonoschallenge.

Advertising
Advertising

How many times can we watch these videos before they get old?

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 