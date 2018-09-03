Lindsay Lohan's wacky dance moves are sparking a brand new viral 'challenge.'

Advertising
Lindsay Lohan's wacky dance moves are turning into a viral sensation and the internet can't get enough.
It began when a video of Lohan dancing at her club in Mykonos started making the rounds.
She also whipped out the moves from her old "Rumors" music video.
First, Lohan's exuberant moves became a meme.
She even re-posted a few memes with the hashtag #DoTheLilo.
Soon, the meme warped into a brand new social media trend: the Mykonos Challenge.
Instagram pro Busy Philipps started it by taking Lohan's moves for a whirl in her kitchen with Kelly Oxford.
Now the entire internet is copying, hashtagging the videos #mykolochallenge and #mykonoschallenge.
How many times can we watch these videos before they get old?
