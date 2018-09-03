Lindsay Lohan's wacky dance moves are sparking a brand new viral 'challenge.'

Lindsay Lohan's wacky dance moves are turning into a viral sensation and the internet can't get enough.

It began when a video of Lohan dancing at her club in Mykonos started making the rounds.

Lindsay Lohan dancing in Mykonos...I can't stop watching. And I love the gay DJ in the background. If you want to dance like you're Lindsay in Mykonos post the video and tag @BusyPhilipps @kellyoxford pic.twitter.com/i4JuQ8X2fz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 3, 2018

She also whipped out the moves from her old "Rumors" music video.

lindsay lohan dancing to her own song in Mykonos is the only thing i care about today pic.twitter.com/5FdKf41qCe — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) September 2, 2018

First, Lohan's exuberant moves became a meme.

You’re doing amazing sweetie 💃🏼 A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax) on Sep 2, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

Lindsay Lohan dances to Teresa Guidice singing “One Kiss” #oc pic.twitter.com/2KORf0hNFp — PrettyLittlePopcast (@The_Popcast) September 2, 2018

She even re-posted a few memes with the hashtag #DoTheLilo.

💕🏳️‍🌈💕 #DoTheLilo A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:57am PDT