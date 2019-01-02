Everyone's slamming Louis CK after his 'jokes' about Parkland teens were leaked. Even Pete Davidson.

Finally learning what it's like to have something exposed without his consent, a bootleg recording of admitted sexual harasser Louis CK's latest hour was leaked.

After admitting to blocking doors and making female comedians watch him masturbate—and his manager threatening the women's careers if they dared to speak out—CK's comeback material isn't about what he learned after "listening" but rather about non-binary kids and survivors of school shootings.

Statement from Louis CK: "These stories are true" pic.twitter.com/sa13jf8MZv — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 10, 2017

CK kvetched about the "kids these days" who have the audacity to speak out after being shot at in school.

Louis CK, 2017: "I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen"

Louis CK, 2018: pic.twitter.com/2qN1RrbgPH — Mike Pearl (@MikeLeePearl) December 31, 2018

"They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing?" he told the crowd at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown, Long Island. "You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit… you’re not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you?… You didn’t got shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve gotta listen to you talking?"