Everyone's slamming Louis CK after his 'jokes' about Parkland teens were leaked. Even Pete Davidson.

Finally learning what it's like to have something exposed without his consent, a bootleg recording of admitted sexual harasser Louis CK's latest hour was leaked.
After admitting to blocking doors and making female comedians watch him masturbate—and his manager threatening the women's careers if they dared to speak out—CK's comeback material isn't about what he learned after "listening" but rather about non-binary kids and survivors of school shootings.
CK kvetched about the "kids these days" who have the audacity to speak out after being shot at in school.
"They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing?" he told the crowd at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown, Long Island. "You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit… you’re not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you?… You didn’t got shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve gotta listen to you talking?"
The comedian known as CK (real name: Louis Székely) also complained about kids who want to be addressed by their chosen pronouns:
I’m so disappointed in the younger generation honestly because I’m 51 years old and I was 18 and in my 20s we were idiots. We were getting high doing mushrooms and sh*t…I was kind of excited to be in my 50s and see people in my 20s and be like these kids are crazy, these kids are nice…but they’re not!
They’re just boring. F*cking telling me you shouldn’t say that. What are you an old lady?...You should address me…as they/them because I identify as gender neutral. You should address me as there…because I’m a location…and the location is your mother’s c*nt.
CK then proceeded to claim that the reason "Asian guys have small dicks" is "'cause they're women," and there is no such thing as Asian men.
louis ck's new inspiration is 13yo edgelords pic.twitter.com/VqyIKlK59N— Inkoo Kang (@inkookang) December 31, 2018
I know that watching Crazy Rich Asians doesn’t cure racism but Louis CK clearly didn’t see that feature-length thirst trap.
The "jokes" were sharply rebuked by everyone mentioned, starting with victims of the Parkland massacre.
Non-binary comics are not impressed.
People, both famous and non-famous, are dragging the "jokes" for complete lack of humor.
The latest person to slam CK is his fellow comedian Pete Davidson, who joked about getting a tattoo that would be fatal for Louis:
"I got a Harry Potter tattoo. Then the next day Alan Rickman, the guy who played Snape, died. Then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day—Gene Wilder dies. So I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis CK," he joked.
"That joke used to be about Aziz Ansari, but Aziz has been nice to me recently."
Davidson also revealed that CK tried to have him fired for being way too chill (aka smoking a lot of weed).
"[CK] told all the producers in front of me that all this kid does is smoke weed and he’s gonna smoke his career away," Davidson told the crowd in Boston.
As writer Sady Doyle joked, it's not the first time CK tried to get another comedian fired.
Now that's what we call coming full circle.