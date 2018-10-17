Louis CK complained about being a victim of #MeToo. The women he harassed disagree.

Louis CK has been rearing his bald head back onto the comedy scene without the audience's consent, and a lot of people roasted him for the sense of entitlement it takes to grab the microphone after admitting to sexual misconduct.

Rather than the address the fact that he admitted to flashing female coworkers and making them watch him masturbate (while his manager would have them blacklisted from the industry if they dared to speak out), CK's first return set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City covered such sizzling subjects as "racism, waitresses' tips," and "parades."

Laughspin reports that CK's recent sets this week finally addressed the naked elephant in the room: