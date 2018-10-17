Louis CK complained about being a victim of #MeToo. The women he harassed disagree.

Louis CK has been rearing his bald head back onto the comedy scene without the audience's consent, and a lot of people roasted him for the sense of entitlement it takes to grab the microphone after admitting to sexual misconduct.
Rather than the address the fact that he admitted to flashing female coworkers and making them watch him masturbate (while his manager would have them blacklisted from the industry if they dared to speak out), CK's first return set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City covered such sizzling subjects as "racism, waitresses' tips," and "parades."
Laughspin reports that CK's recent sets this week finally addressed the naked elephant in the room:
[Host AMarie] Castillo says he opened with, “It’s been a weird year” (understatement). He continued talking about how he’s been to “Hell and back”—joking that while he was in Hell he met Hitler. Multiple comedians hanging out that night say he seemed more authentic and real. From the source, his Wednesday set addressed getting booed in the streets and how everyone hates him. “I lost $35 million in an hour.” This audience apparently loved it way more than the unrealistically guarded set just a few days prior—though the comics hanging out were laughing harder than the audience, says the source.
Naturally, the headlines a lot of sites decided to go with emphasized the losing $35 million thing, and comedians did not cry for him.
People don't really sympathize with the struggle of being held accountable for your actions.
Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, two of the women who accused him of sexual harassment, beg to differ with CK's assesment that he's the victim in this story.
Ha ha?