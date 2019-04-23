Maisie Williams one ups everyone with her own response to Arya's sex scene.

Maisie Williams, a 22-year-old playing an 18-year-old on TV, had a sex scene on a show full of sex scenes, and people were weird about it. People reacted strangely to Arya consummating her years-long crush on Gendry on the eve of their possible deaths, perhaps because it was neither incestuous nor rape—like most of the sex on that show.
Google searches for "Maisie Williams age" spiked, as did my heart rate.
The actual sex seemed lame compared to the eye sex, to be honest.
It was left ambiguous whether or not Arya was satisfied.
Williams tweeted out that however uncomfortable you felt watching that scene, it's even weirder for her, as her whole family saw her character about to bone.
Williams' reactions can be topped (no pun intended) only by her sister Sophie Turner, who celebrated Game of Thrones' Easter episode including the Gendry Bunny "hop hop hopping into that pussaaaaay."
Williams told Entertainment Weekly about her experience filming That Scene, and it sounds like it was less weird to film than it was for her family to watch:
“In the beginning, everyone was really respectful,” she says. “No one wants to make you feel uncomfortable which kind of makes you feel more uncomfortable, because no one wants to look at anything that they shouldn’t look at, which in turn makes you feel like you look awful because everyone is kind of like—“ [Williams averts her eyes]. “You want people to act more normal.”
Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry, says it was a bit weird for him too:
Dempsie suggested the experience was strange for him too for given how long he’s known Williams, who’s about a decade younger than he is. “It’s obviously slightly strange for me because I’ve known Maisie since she was 11, 12 years old,” says the 31-year-old actor. “At the same time, I don’t want to be patronizing toward Maisie — she’s a 20-year-old woman. So we just had a lot of fun with it.”
Williams told Entertainment Weekly that she was glad Arya had such a scene, because it helped connect everyone's favorite assassin to her humanity.
"It was really interesting because it’s a very human relationship for Arya," Williams told the magazine. “This is something she’s stayed away from, an emotion we’ve never really seen her engage with. [Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] were like, ‘It’s the end of the world, what else would you have her do?’ This may be is a moment where Arya accepts death tomorrow, which she never does — ‘Not Today.’ So it was that moment where she says, ‘We’re probably going to die tomorrow, I want to know what this feels like before that happens.’ It’s interesting to see Arya be a bit more human, speak more normally about things people are scared of.”