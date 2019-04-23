Maisie Williams one ups everyone with her own response to Arya's sex scene.

Maisie Williams, a 22-year-old playing an 18-year-old on TV, had a sex scene on a show full of sex scenes, and people were weird about it. People reacted strangely to Arya consummating her years-long crush on Gendry on the eve of their possible deaths, perhaps because it was neither incestuous nor rape—like most of the sex on that show.

Google searches for "Maisie Williams age" spiked, as did my heart rate.

The actual sex seemed lame compared to the eye sex, to be honest.

It was left ambiguous whether or not Arya was satisfied.

HBO

Williams tweeted out that however uncomfortable you felt watching that scene, it's even weirder for her, as her whole family saw her character about to bone.