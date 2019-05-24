Maisie Williams had a different 'Game of Thrones' ending in mind that wasn't Arya becoming Moana.

Everyone has a wish list of want they wanted to see in Game of Thrones's final season, including Maisie Williams. Did you want something to be made of Jon Snow's Targaryen heritage, the mystery that animated fans for decades? Too bad! Did you want some explanation of how Bran's warging powers work, and therefore finish the series confident that he would be a benevolent king and didn't manipulate the affairs of the past eight seasons to get the results he wanted, making him complicit in thousands of deaths? Sorry! Did you want to see Arya confront the top of her kill list? So did Maisie Williams. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams revealed where she thought her character's story was headed. "I just wanted to be on set with Lena again, she’s good fun," Williams explained. "And I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too. Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been."

It's a shame we never got to see Arya's Faceless Man magic again after she poisoned House Frey at the beginning of season seven. HBO Arya killing Cersei would have been awesome, but predictable. In the final episodes, Arya walked away from her life of being a revenge-driven assassin and pursued something more hopeful. "The Hound says, ‘You want to be like me? You want to live your life like me?’" Williams explained to EW. "In my head, the answer was: ‘Yeah.’ But I guess sleeping with Gendry, seeing Jon again, realizing she’s not just fighting for herself anymore but also her family — it’s bringing up all these human emotions that Arya hasn’t felt for a long time. When The Hound asks her if she has another option, all of a sudden there are so many more things in [Arya’s] life that she can live for, that she can do. It was a shock for me because that wasn’t how I envisioned her arc going this year. Then I realized there were other things I could play, bringing Arya back to being a 16-year-old again."

"It’s not a Game of Thrones ending for Arya, it’s a happy ending," she added. HBO While showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss's take on Arya's endgame ultimately differed from Williams', the actor behind Arya did have another major player in her corner: Cersei Lannister herself. Lena Headey wanted that big Arya-Cersei showdown, too. "I lived that fantasy until I read the script," Headey told EW. "There were chunky scenes and it was nothing that I had dreamt about. It was a bit of come down and you have to accept that it wasn’t to be. There is something poetic about the way it all happens in the end with her and Jaime."

