Maisie Williams asked fans for memes and the people delivered.

A girl had no memes.
After the polarizing Game of Thrones finale aired, Maisie Williams took to Twitter with a simple millennial adage: "just here for the memes."
You can relate. You're bored at your desk, or looking at your phone while waiting for the bus.
Regardless of your feelings on the finale, everyone can agree that the memes are the best part of watching Game of Thrones—especially since Jaime and Brienne didn't end up together (I AM STILL NOT OVER IT, I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT!)
May 20, 2019
Unlike the show's writing, the memes have been consistently good and have a clear arc.
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
The memes are dark and full of terrors.
Go play Jenga with your brother and sister they said.— Miss Augine (@MissAugine) May 21, 2019
It will fun they said.
#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mY1tDl26p4
The thread is a great journey down the Kingsroad, through eight years of TV.
May 20, 2019
May 21, 2019
Memes contain adult content.
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
There's no telling how far Arya will go.
May 21, 2019
We want a show for this plz pic.twitter.com/Alf8WBesZM— هدى 🌈 (@firstqueenhu) May 21, 2019
Who needs the Iron Throne or the Throne in the North when Arya is the "Queen of the World"!! pic.twitter.com/87uiRcUwRl— Ken Flerlage (@flerlagekr) May 21, 2019
Stolen memes pic.twitter.com/HA4ZCpjVxn— Ace SMDC (@thecalamaries) May 20, 2019