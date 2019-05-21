Maisie Williams asked fans for memes and the people delivered.

A girl had no memes.

After the polarizing Game of Thrones finale aired, Maisie Williams took to Twitter with a simple millennial adage: "just here for the memes."

just here for the memes — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) May 20, 2019

You can relate. You're bored at your desk, or looking at your phone while waiting for the bus.

Regardless of your feelings on the finale, everyone can agree that the memes are the best part of watching Game of Thrones—especially since Jaime and Brienne didn't end up together (I AM STILL NOT OVER IT, I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT!)

Unlike the show's writing, the memes have been consistently good and have a clear arc.