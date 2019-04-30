Maisie Williams sticks it to Arya haters with the pointy end in 'Game of Phones' sketch.

A whole bunch of men online were pissed to see Arya Stark save humanity, because all of the Messianic Reddit theories promised that Jon Snow was the Prince That Was Promised.

The internet deemed Maisie Williams' boyfriend unworthy of her awesomess, because according to Williams, he allegedly said, "Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn’t it?"

In a sketch last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, members of the cast manned the phones on the "Game of Phones" hotline, which explains the intricate plotlines to confused fans for only $2.99!

Isaac Hempstead Wright and his "Raven Bran" were on call, ready to tell you where your keys are and how you're going to die.

Lena Headey doesn't have the patience for "Shame! Shame! Shame!" bits anymore, and Maisie Williams isn't afraid to go full Arya Stark if you dare question her character's awesomeness.

"You expect me to believe a 90-pound girl can defeat an army of White Walkers?" a dude named Todd asked on the phone.

"Listen here, you little sh*t!" Williams responded. "I know where you live, and I’d be happy to add you to my list."