34 times Maisie Williams made the internet worth it. A girl has game.

.Arya Stark single-handedly (well, I guess it was a two-handed knife trick) saved humanity on Game of Thrones, and the woman who shares her face is just as awesome.

Maisie Williams might have spent a huge chunk of her childhood in the fantasy world of Westeros, but she keeps it real on Twitter, with memes, dance videos, and love letters to Sophie Turner. Here are her best tweets.

1. When she drifted off to sleep.

joffrey

cersei

liam payne

the hound — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 12, 2019

2. When she used the perfect Britney GIF.

3. When she became an emoji.

4. When she memed herself.

when you come to the party and swiftly realise u know no one and have to, at least, have one drink before it’s socially acceptable for you to leave https://t.co/N9eee44CYW — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) January 26, 2019

5. When she put everyone's reactions to Arya's sex scene in perspective.

if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 23, 2019

6. When she stuck it to Trump with the pointy end.