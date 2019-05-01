34 times Maisie Williams made the internet worth it. A girl has game.

Advertising
.Arya Stark single-handedly (well, I guess it was a two-handed knife trick) saved humanity on Game of Thrones, and the woman who shares her face is just as awesome.
Maisie Williams might have spent a huge chunk of her childhood in the fantasy world of Westeros, but she keeps it real on Twitter, with memes, dance videos, and love letters to Sophie Turner. Here are her best tweets.
1. When she drifted off to sleep.
2. When she used the perfect Britney GIF.
3. When she became an emoji.
4. When she memed herself.
5. When she put everyone's reactions to Arya's sex scene in perspective.
6. When she stuck it to Trump with the pointy end.
7. When she was the most millennial of all millennials.
8. When she shared a cute puppy meme.
9. When she embraced exhaustion.
10. When she shared her mum's crush.
11. When she sent love to a fan struggling with anorexia.
12. When she had the right priorities.
13. When she danced to BTS.
14. When she got sorted.
15. When she launched an app.
16. When she almost burned her house down.
17. When she tweeted the most British tweet ever during the World Cup.
18. When she dreamed about the future.
19. When she was relatable about the gym even though she's an assassin.
20. When she defended Arya with a Mean Girls GIF.
21. When she asked for help naming her Tamagotchi.
22. When she named her Tamagotchi
23. When she live-tweeted Arya's return to Winterfell in season 7.
24. When the sun shines, we shine together.
25. When she twinned with an emoji.
26. When she adorably wished Sophie Turner a happy birthday.
27. When she playfully dragged the grammar police.
28. When she was shook for Sophie.
29. When she revealed her past life.
30. When she swapped faces like Arya.
31. When she made the ultimate Sophie Turner/Thrones meme.
when u sick at sword fighting but u know the army of the dead are coming and u got no dragonglass or valyrian steel @scphietvrner pic.twitter.com/69SEHGSrfF— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) October 11, 2016
32. When she shared the ultimate throwback.
33. When she roasted her season six look.
34. When she dragged The Daily Mail's sexist coverage.
