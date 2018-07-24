25 tweets for everyone obsessed with 'Mamma Mia!' (How can you resist?)

By the beard of Zeus, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has been gifted unto the world to save our summers and save our souls.
This moving has EVERYTHING.
Dad dancing!
Christine Baranski doing MULTIPLE high kicks!
CHER SINGING "FERNANDO" TO ANDY GARCIA AS FIREWORKS LIGHT UP THE SKY!
The internet is grateful for Mamma Mia! sequel/prequel/presequel, the cinematic masterpiece where people can dance, jive, and have the time of their lives. Here are some of the best tweets from stans of the MMCU (Mamma Mia Cinematic Universe).
1.
if we all pray hard enough we can make mamma mia the fast and furious franchise of musicals— miel (@miel) July 21, 2018
2.
Hello @Hollywood when will the Mamma Mia Cinematic Universe give us a spinoff about Young Colin Firth discovering his sexuality in Paris? You can even use Waterloo for a third time!— Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) July 22, 2018
3.
national anthem— 🏳️🌈 Leona (@zunyanti) July 23, 2018
- old as shit
- written by a racist
- not even a bop
Lay all your love on me (Mamma Mia)
- Bop of the century
- never gets old
- invented big dick energy
- we love our favorite heteros
4.
Ranking of the hottest guys in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again:— dirty red (@amywhatcott) July 23, 2018
10. It's
9. impossible
8. to
7. rank
6. because
5. they
4. are
3. all
2. dreamy
1. Young Bill
5.
In Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, Cher and Fernando sang Fernando, whose lyrics imply they were in love in the midst of South American revolution, adding depth and complexity to their romance and vastly expanding the potential of a Mamma Mia movie universe. In this essay I wi— Anthony Senecal (@anthonycynical) July 24, 2018
6.
me when i found out that donna had died in mamma mia 2 pic.twitter.com/DhTbXDUIeL— kirsty (@mapiytx) July 23, 2018
7.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)— Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) July 23, 2018
(dir. Ole Parker) pic.twitter.com/ekDFiRTohI
8.
The gayest triumph of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is Cher reinventing herself as Susan from Guess Who. pic.twitter.com/FIH03MKhyS— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 23, 2018
9.
Mamma Mia 2 spoiler without giving context pic.twitter.com/uSY0TxZpxp— evviva l'arte (@Sev_myHero) July 22, 2018
10.
it’s imperative we treat mamma mia season like we treat the holidays. when you see a friendly stranger, tip your hat as if to say “happy holidays,” but instead say “mamma mia!” “mamma mia to all and to all a mamma mia!”— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) July 22, 2018
11.
Mamma Mia: Knowing 3, Knowing You— Laura Bonang (@laurabonang) July 22, 2018
Mamma Mia: 4nando
Mamma Mia: 5 Been Cheated By You (And I Think You Know When)
Mamma Mia 6: Tokyo Drift
12.
When straight men share their trash opinions about Mamma Mia 2: pic.twitter.com/W0w6CHNu6M— MKB (@MatthewKBegbie) July 22, 2018
13.
my boyfriend is refusing to go and see mamma mia 2 with me. Gimme gimme gimme a new man x— lottie (@l0ttiehall) July 21, 2018
14.
“Mamma Mia 2” is the “X-Men: Days of Future Past” of musicals— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) July 24, 2018
15.
Tom Hanks being an executive producer on Mamma Mia Here We Go Again is exemplary allyship— Natalie Walker (@nwalks) July 21, 2018
16.
The real question is do Abba exist in the Mamma Mia universe or do they live in a world where they believe the music they are singing is created by Meryl Streep and if this is true then has Eurovision ever happened please come to my TED talk.— Jacob Sparrow (@sparrow_jacobs) July 21, 2018
17.
mamma mia! is a better movie than citizen kane and here’s why: pic.twitter.com/V4LMkiFxYU— amateur magician (@mauricehalI) July 18, 2018
18.
Mamma Mia Here We Go Again currently has a higher rotten tomatoes score than Infinity War. Thanos is strong but Cher is stronger pic.twitter.com/WJmbRcD9a0— Hannah Montana's Wig (@tim_cusack) July 17, 2018
19.
The most unbelievable thing about Mamma Mia 2 — a truly bonkers movie — is that three women would keep the same exact haircuts for forty years— Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) July 17, 2018
20.
Mamma Mia— Sarah Diggins (@thebookofsarah) June 9, 2018
Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again
Mamma Mia 3: My My
Mamma Mia 4: How Can I Resist You?
Mamma Mia 5: Does It Show Again
Mamma Mia 6: Just How Much I Missed You?
Mamma Mia 7: Yes, I've Been Broken-hearted
Mamma Mia 8: Blue Since The Day We Parted
Mamma Mia 9: Why Did I Eve
21.
I NEARLY THROW MY PHONE SJSHDUDHDHDHHSSHSJDJ this is an actual review of mamma mia 2 why pic.twitter.com/v0FQOFlEMf— put (@hopevandyness) July 24, 2018
22.
some edgy account: mamma mia is so overrated and not even that good!!— ry (@rebelsfinn) July 24, 2018
me & all people who experience joy: pic.twitter.com/9CzGjGzN2R
23.
if you think I would happily watch amanda seyfried, meryl streep, lily james, and whoever they cast as sophie’s grown up daughter sing abba songs for the rest of my life you’re absolutely right— tortellini (@sophiexsheridan) July 23, 2018
24.
Fuck Meryl Streep for thinking she can just waltz into Mamma Mia 2 for five minutes at the very end and make me sob in a crowded movie theater.— Kelsey Littleton (@LittletonKels) July 22, 2018
25.
alexa play slipping through my fingers by Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried pic.twitter.com/OqOZfcHa8T— lucy not vives ☾ (@maialycia) July 17, 2018