25 tweets for everyone obsessed with 'Mamma Mia!' (How can you resist?)

By the beard of Zeus, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has been gifted unto the world to save our summers and save our souls.

This moving has EVERYTHING.

Dad dancing!

Christine Baranski doing MULTIPLE high kicks!

CHER SINGING "FERNANDO" TO ANDY GARCIA AS FIREWORKS LIGHT UP THE SKY!

The internet is grateful for Mamma Mia! sequel/prequel/presequel, the cinematic masterpiece where people can dance, jive, and have the time of their lives. Here are some of the best tweets from stans of the MMCU (Mamma Mia Cinematic Universe).

1.