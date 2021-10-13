21 people share stories of the nicest celebrities they've ever met.

It is with a profound sense of release and excitement I share the news that Laura Dern is as warm and lovely as she seems.
In our culture, celebrities are treated like royalty and live a fairly charmed existence. That's why it's so exciting to spot them in person, and even more exciting when they are kind. At least once a month, someone on Twitter asks for stories of celebrity encounters, and people deliver with wholesome stories that will validate your fandom or turn you into a fan.
Keenan Thompson was at the comedy club auditioning people and he allowed people to come meet him and we talked and i told him how much my mother loved him he said let’s FaceTime her right now then had a whole conversation with my mom pic.twitter.com/PwicCvJwZF— Bald William Dent act right heffias (@bougiegentleman) October 12, 2021