Meghan Markle kicks off 40th birthday charity campaign in video with Melissa McCarthy.

Meghan Markle turned 40 on August 4th, and she celebrated by announcing a new initiative featuring another iconic MM, Melissa McCarthy.

The Duchess of Sussex announced the 40x40 campaign on the website of her and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation. "In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I’m struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS," she wrote, with caps lock and bold text for emphasis. "Amongst the most valuable gifts of time is also time spent in service to others knowing that it can contribute to incredible change."

Meghan proceeded to cite statistics about the tens of millions of women around the world who have left the workforce amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Enter the 40x40 campaign. Meghan has asked 40 of her friends—among them very famous activists, athletes, and artists—to contribute 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce. She calls on followers to pledge 40 minutes of their own, in hopes that it will inspire a "a GLOBAL WAVE OF SERVICE and set in motion meaningful impact in our own communities, and across the world."

That's the serious stuff: now onto the funny stuff. The video opens with McCarthy working on a Rubik's Cube in a bathrobe when she gets a call from Meghan.

McCarthy quickly changes into High Tea garb to speak to the former Senior Royal.

Screenshot via Archewell

Meghan then displays an impressive ability to laugh at jokes about herself when McCarthy guesses what she wants for her birthday.

"I know what it is," she says. "My first guess is, it another photo shoot under a tree where you're looking very peaceful?"

"Peaceful under a tree is me every day," Meghan responds.

McCarthy then pitches "besties forever" matching tattoos, and Meghan jokes she already has one on her back.

Screenshot via Archewell

McCarthy brings up Suits, to which Meghan replies, "I love Suits, but why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday?"

Meghan then explained 40x40, and when the two MMs were wrapping up, they were surprised with a cameo from Prince Harry and his secret talent.

Both Meghan and McCarthy lost it.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed some Easter eggs. First, that Meghan is wearing necklaces that feature her kids' astrological signs...

...and second, that within the middle frame of the trifold, appears to be our first glimpse at baby Lili, according to People.

Screenshot via Archewell

Participants in 40x40 include Adele, Amanda Gorman, Amanda Nguyen, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and Stella McCartney, according to Archewell. Celebrities including Katie Couric are announcing their participation on Twitter.

Happy birthday, Duchess Meghan!!