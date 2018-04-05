Marie Claire reports on Meghan Markle's 'single gray hair,' gets royally dragged.

Oh lordy. We've all been there. You know, either bored and eager to find something to write about on the internet, or desperately seeking to find a flaw in a gorgeous princess-to-be.

Marie Claire tweeted about a tiny gray strand found on the scalp of Meghan Markle, with a link to a full 195 word blog post celebrating the strand as a symbol of her humanity.

Twitter

"Meghan Markle Has a Single Gray Hair," Marie Claire tweeted, with a close up shot and a pink rectangle blowing the case WIDE OPEN.

Within seconds, the tweet got "ratio'd," the phenomenon described by Know Your Meme as "anunofficial Twitter law which states that if the amount of replies to a tweet greatly outnumbers the amount of retweets and likes, then the tweet is bad."

People did NOT think that the tiny hair warranted an article.