Meghan McCain's surprisingly good clapback instantly became a meme.

Meghan McCain's job is to have temper tantrums on The View and yell "I'm John McCain's daughter!" when she gets called out for them. Because she is known for her viral meltdowns, McCain's shocked the internet with her now-viral clapback at a fellow conservative.
DC McAllister writes for The Federalist, a shadily funded conservative site founded by McCain's husband, Ben Domenech.
McCain simply and elegantly reminded her of the fact that they are acquainted, in a pithy line that instantly became a meme.
YOU! WERE! AT! MY! WEDDING! DENISE!
Points for brevity, which is the soul of wit.
The simple turn of phrase is now a perfect comeback for all occasions.
Great moments in history and cinema would have been instantly improved with the line.
The ungrateful wedding guest, Denise herself, tried to backpedal, insisting that her swipe was directed at everybody BUT Meghan.
It's too late, Denise.
"You were at my wedding, Denise. You got your own bottle of wine." pic.twitter.com/MqVWsz48z6— ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) March 26, 2019
Give back that bottle of wine.