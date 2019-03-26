Meghan McCain's surprisingly good clapback instantly became a meme.

Meghan McCain's job is to have temper tantrums on The View and yell "I'm John McCain's daughter!" when she gets called out for them. Because she is known for her viral meltdowns, McCain's shocked the internet with her now-viral clapback at a fellow conservative.

DC McAllister writes for The Federalist, a shadily funded conservative site founded by McCain's husband, Ben Domenech.

McCain simply and elegantly reminded her of the fact that they are acquainted, in a pithy line that instantly became a meme.

you were at my wedding Denise.... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 26, 2019

YOU! WERE! AT! MY! WEDDING! DENISE!

Giphy

Points for brevity, which is the soul of wit.

The simple turn of phrase is now a perfect comeback for all occasions.

“you were at my wedding Denise” is my new response to every person who can’t remember our plans https://t.co/uJVnkVS8m5 — Jason Wells (@JasonBretWells) March 26, 2019