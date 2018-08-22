Photos of Melania fake-holding Trump’s hand may prove she’s trying to escape. Girl, same.

By now, we're accustomed to clips and gifs that show First Lady Melania Trump avoiding her husband's mini-gherkin-fingered grasp.

Every time Melania swats away that sweaty pink mitt, it goes viral — even more viral than conspiracy theories that she uses a body double.

But as author and Twitter user Nell Scovell pointed out, there are some occasions when Melania does allow Donny's freaky phalanges to touch hers. But she often fakes it, through the use of some bizarre hand contortion.

First, here's what it looks like on the rare occasion that they clasp hands like a normal married couple would.

This is a very rare sighting, so get ready:

Here they are ACTUALLY holding hands. And look how happy they are. Their faces can't conceal their joy. pic.twitter.com/cSfrtvHUV2 — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) August 22, 2018

Insert heart eyes emoji here!

Now, here are all the bizarre ways Melania and Trump have "held hands."

First, there's the optical illusion: place your hand slightly in front of the other person's hand so that it looks like they're touching.

If that doesn't work, you can maintain a firm reverse high-five with your partner while walking down the street, just like all young lovers would.