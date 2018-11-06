We're so f*ckin' grateful for Ariana Grande's exes for the 'Thank u, next' meme.

Ariana Grande dropped the ultimate breakup anthem on Saturday, announcing to the world that she is now dating herself, and it's going really well.

"Thank u, next" name-drops her exes, and expresses nothing but gratitude for her former beaus.

Referencing Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson, and the late Mac Miller, Grande sings, "One taught me love/One taught me patience/And one taught me pain/Now, I'm so amazing."

The verse didn't only spur speculation of who taught her what, but also gifted the internet with lyrics to apply to any trio. Grande saw the memes, and she approves.

Here are some other great ones, on everything from the New York subway to Gilmore Girls.

1.