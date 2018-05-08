The 15 most bonkers headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 15 most bonkers headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala.
Orli Matlow
May 08, 2018@6:52 PM
Even more than the Kentucky Derby or any old British wedding, the Met Gala features some of the world's most insane, neck-breaking headpieces.

Here are the heads that did the absolute most.

Most Fishy: Madonna

Fishnets on the face is the new fishnets on the legs.
Getty

Most Papal: Rihanna

These one-named wonders know how to work it.
Getty

Most Heaviest-Looking: Cardi B

Mother of Pearl, that looks rough.
Getty

Most Spikes: Lily Collins

She looks like the Statue of Liberty hearing about America's anti-immigrant policies.
Getty

Most Artful: Sarah Jessica Parker

There is a full NATIVITY SCENE on her head.
Getty

Most Disguising: Cara Delevigne

They say it's Cara under there but I don't know what to believe.
Getty

Most Heavenly: Solange Knowles

Mother Mary with a do-rag is the mashup you didn't know you needed.
Getty
Most Bejeweled: Priyanka Chopra

The most glamorous Little Red Riding Hood.
Getty

Most Tornado-like: Frances McDormand

That's her, somewhere in there.
Getty

Most Sensible in the Sun: Janelle Monae

A knight at the beach.
Getty

Most Crucifixes: Nicki Minaj

Crucifixion is well-represented on her forehead.
Getty
Most Dangerous: Anne Hathaway

Don't anger her: she has weapons in her hair.
Getty

Most Likely to Take Flight: Lana Del Ray

Did Red Bull give her the wings?
Getty

Most Floral: Winnie Harlow

She's blossoming.
Getty

Most Minnie Mouse-like: Ariana Grande

Giant bows are not just for cartoon mice.
Getty
