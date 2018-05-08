The 15 most bonkers headpieces at the 2018 Met Gala.

Advertising
Even more than the Kentucky Derby or any old British wedding, the Met Gala features some of the world's most insane, neck-breaking headpieces.
Here are the heads that did the absolute most.
Most Fishy: Madonna
Most Papal: Rihanna
Most Heaviest-Looking: Cardi B
Most Spikes: Lily Collins
Most Artful: Sarah Jessica Parker
Most Disguising: Cara Delevigne
Most Heavenly: Solange Knowles
Advertising
Most Bejeweled: Priyanka Chopra
Most Tornado-like: Frances McDormand
Most Sensible in the Sun: Janelle Monae
Most Crucifixes: Nicki Minaj
Advertising
Most Dangerous: Anne Hathaway
Most Likely to Take Flight: Lana Del Ray
Most Floral: Winnie Harlow
Most Minnie Mouse-like: Ariana Grande
Advertising