Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
30 of the funniest tweets about the 2021 Met Gala.

30 of the funniest tweets about the 2021 Met Gala.

Orli Matlow
Sep 14, 2021 | 2:27 PM
ADVERTISING

Monday night was the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser, aka the Met Gala. It's the world's most glamorous runway challenge, tasking celebrities with the assignment to represent the Costume Institute's new exhibit. This year's theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and many luminaries honored American rugged individualism by straight-up ignoring it. The event is a "who's who" of who's rich (and who is interesting enough to be invited to a table sponsored by a designer or organization), and here are the funniest reactions.

1.

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content