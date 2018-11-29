Woman’s fake viral pic with Michael B. Jordan turned into reality. Anything is possible!

What started as a riff on a viral tweet about vacation besties ended with a picture and a tweet from Michael B. Jordan in the greatest internet story in the history of the internet.

It started when a woman named Bri reunited with her friend from a 2006 dinner cruise, proving that the internet isn't all bad.

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

Bolu Babalola, a pop culture scholar in London, England, posted a photoshopped picture "with" Michael B. Jordan, calling on the good people of Twitter to make that magic happen.

I met this guy on holiday this summer-we had a such a great connection but I changed my number and we lost touch. Twitter do your thing😭🙏🏿❤ pic.twitter.com/rBekHA6TeL — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 25, 2018

The tweet blew up, and Babalola got word that MBJ had seen it.

I cannot say much but I have authentic confirmation that he saw this and laughed pic.twitter.com/XOpMmNoN5U — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 26, 2018

She got confirmation a few days later when she was in the same room as the man himself.