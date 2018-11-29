Woman’s fake viral pic with Michael B. Jordan turned into reality. Anything is possible!

What started as a riff on a viral tweet about vacation besties ended with a picture and a tweet from Michael B. Jordan in the greatest internet story in the history of the internet.
It started when a woman named Bri reunited with her friend from a 2006 dinner cruise, proving that the internet isn't all bad.
Bolu Babalola, a pop culture scholar in London, England, posted a photoshopped picture "with" Michael B. Jordan, calling on the good people of Twitter to make that magic happen.
The tweet blew up, and Babalola got word that MBJ had seen it.
She got confirmation a few days later when she was in the same room as the man himself.
Is it too much to wear a white dress— bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 27, 2018
Babalola asked a Q at the Q&A, and mentioned that she was the girl from the tweet.
"Speaking of romance, um, you’ve gone viral recently. I am that girl — remember last summer?" she said. They locked eyes. He smiled his toothy grin.
"So now we gotta get a real picture," he responded.
"Tessa [Thompson] made a joke about me stealing her man, but it wasn't really a joke, was it? I did. I am kidding. Everyone was kind and gracious and wonderful," Babalola told BuzzFeed.
And here it is! It happened! They finally reunited, and this time, it's for real.
Ms Steal Your Man. Case closed. pic.twitter.com/tqNe6P9aA6— bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 28, 2018
It's the power of The Secret: "When you focus your thoughts on something you want, and you hold that focus, you are in that moment summoning what you want with the mightiest power in the Universe."
She's been crushing on him for a long time.
The man himself retweeted it with an adorable string of emojis.
The photo is a modern masterpiece and has already spawned at least one "stan" account.
This rom-com is the best movie of the year.