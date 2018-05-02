Student inspires the world by successfully sliding into Michael B. Jordan’s DMs.

While one may need to ingest the Wakandan heart-shaped herb in order to get the power of the Black Panther, mere mortals can pull of superheroic feats through the power of the DM ("Direct Message," for the oldies).
Sylvia Wilson, a 21-year-old junior at Temple University, scored a picture with Michael B. Jordan after she slid into the actor's DMs.
Wilson offered Jordan a smoothie in exchange for a picture, but he said that there was no need for a beverage.
Jordan was on campus filming Creed II.
"He was so sweet and nice," Wilson told BuzzFeed. "He was more than happy to take pictures with me and my friends that came with me!"
Her success story has inspired others to shoot their shot...
...and immediately had her hailed as a hero.
Getting a pic with a fave is now known as pulling a sylvia! I DONT MAKE THE RULES I ENDORSE THEM— nj || 5.25/6. (@cutekuwonu) May 1, 2018
While their interaction sadly didn't end with them living happily ever after together or even exchanging numbers, Twitter is 'shipping them hard.
May 2, 2018
All you need is courage and your dreams can come true.