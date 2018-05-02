Student inspires the world by successfully sliding into Michael B. Jordan’s DMs.

While one may need to ingest the Wakandan heart-shaped herb in order to get the power of the Black Panther, mere mortals can pull of superheroic feats through the power of the DM ("Direct Message," for the oldies).

Sylvia Wilson, a 21-year-old junior at Temple University, scored a picture with Michael B. Jordan after she slid into the actor's DMs.

so I slid in his DM’s, and then this happened ✨ pic.twitter.com/Jfm0Tj4dms — sylvia (@SylaRenee) May 1, 2018

Wilson offered Jordan a smoothie in exchange for a picture, but he said that there was no need for a beverage.

I asked for a smoothie in exchange for a pic and he said I didn’t have to buy one and to come to his trailer 🤷🏽‍♀️ — sylvia (@SylaRenee) May 1, 2018

Jordan was on campus filming Creed II.

Definitely not, he was just on my campus — sylvia (@SylaRenee) May 1, 2018