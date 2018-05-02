Student inspires the world by successfully sliding into Michael B. Jordan’s DMs.

Orli Matlow
May 02, 2018@11:43 PM
While one may need to ingest the Wakandan heart-shaped herb in order to get the power of the Black Panther, mere mortals can pull of superheroic feats through the power of the DM ("Direct Message," for the oldies).

Sylvia Wilson, a 21-year-old junior at Temple University, scored a picture with Michael B. Jordan after she slid into the actor's DMs.

Wilson offered Jordan a smoothie in exchange for a picture, but he said that there was no need for a beverage.

Jordan was on campus filming Creed II.

Mentioning "Creed" gives me an excuse to share this GIF.
"He was so sweet and nice," Wilson told BuzzFeed. "He was more than happy to take pictures with me and my friends that came with me!"

I asked him to do the “hey auntie” 🤪

A post shared by Sylvia Wilson (@petite_athlete) on

Her success story has inspired others to shoot their shot...

...and immediately had her hailed as a hero.

While their interaction sadly didn't end with them living happily ever after together or even exchanging numbers, Twitter is 'shipping them hard.

All you need is courage and your dreams can come true.

Never the wrong time for this GIF.
