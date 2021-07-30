'SNL' star Michael Che faces backlash for jokes about Simone Biles.

Michael Che woke up and "chose violence," according to Michael Che.

The co-head writer of Saturday Night Live and co-anchor of Weekend Update took to his Instagram story on Thursday to say, "man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles."

"I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head," he wrote. "As the dorky kids say, I’m choosing violence."

His enthusiasm for making fun of Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time who withdrew from Olympic events to focus on mental health, was treated as an invitation for trolls to share their jokes about the champion...and the abuse she suffered from convicted sex offender Larry Nassar.

Here are the posts that critics said made them want to "vomit" and Che has subsequently scrubbed from his story.