Liam Neeson can't be racist because of his kisses, Michelle Rodriguez says. Seriously.

Despite having the perfectly good option to just say nothing, Michelle Rodriguez decided to comment on Liam Neeson's casual confession of previously wanting to commit a racist hate crime.

Neeson, the new poster-boy for Keeping Your Damn Mouth Shut, said in an interview about his latest action movie Cold Pursuit that after a loved one was allegedly raped by a black man, he wandered around the city wanting to kill a black man. Any black man.

Cool cool.

Now Rodriguez is defending her Widows co-star with the hottest of takes: Neeson can't be racist because he made out with Viola Davis in their movie.

As reported by Vanity Fair, Rodriguez told the outlet at the amfAR gala in New York that Neeson can't be racist because he kissed Davis real good:

His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’s throat. You can’t call him a racist ever. Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue—so deep down her throat. I don’t care how good of an actor you are.

The comment raises the question: are you dumb? Why are you talking? Why are you doing this?