People are mad at Miley Cyrus for the 'cultural appropriation' in her bling-filled pool pic.

People are mad at Miley Cyrus for the 'cultural appropriation' in her bling-filled pool pic.
Orli Matlow
Mar 22, 2019@3:18 PM
Advertising

She's just being Miley.

Miley Cyrus has been through a lot of transformations in her decade-plus in the public eye. From Hannah Montana to Naked McStoner, she's been experimenting with different identities, and her latest one is "Mr. T cosplayer."

People are mad at Miley Cyrus for the 'cultural appropriation' in her bling-filled pool pic.
My, how we've grown.
Giphy

MiCy teased new music with pictures of her in a pool, and it's a change from her more recent, country-style tunes.

She joins Ariana Grande, the Kardashians, and the governor of Virginia in pretending to be black for attention.

Advertising

People are pointing out the hypocrisy of Miley donning all those chains, considering the fact that she once said she left hip hop because it had become too materialistic.

Advertising

In 2017, she said of her rap phase, "It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’ — I am so not that." That's even more tone-deaf than your attempt to sing "Wrecking Ball" at karaoke.

People are mad at Miley Cyrus for the 'cultural appropriation' in her bling-filled pool pic.
Narrator: She is that.
Giphy

Her latest look is, um, very "that," down to the "drip drip" Cardi B quote.

Advertising

Miley definitely could have done a better job at not being transparent.

Advertising

She can't stop. She won't stop.

Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 