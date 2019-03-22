People are mad at Miley Cyrus for the 'cultural appropriation' in her bling-filled pool pic.

She's just being Miley.
Miley Cyrus has been through a lot of transformations in her decade-plus in the public eye. From Hannah Montana to Naked McStoner, she's been experimenting with different identities, and her latest one is "Mr. T cosplayer."
MiCy teased new music with pictures of her in a pool, and it's a change from her more recent, country-style tunes.
She joins Ariana Grande, the Kardashians, and the governor of Virginia in pretending to be black for attention.
lmao you prey on black culture when its convenient for you...🤡 pic.twitter.com/ELx3amaiNP— 𝓐𝓻𝓲 🎨 (@ncteuphoriia) March 21, 2019
Oh, hello. You rang? What can Blackness do for you today?— Sekai Farai (@SekaiFarai) March 20, 2019
People are pointing out the hypocrisy of Miley donning all those chains, considering the fact that she once said she left hip hop because it had become too materialistic.
In 2017, she said of her rap phase, "It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’ — I am so not that." That's even more tone-deaf than your attempt to sing "Wrecking Ball" at karaoke.
Her latest look is, um, very "that," down to the "drip drip" Cardi B quote.
Miley definitely could have done a better job at not being transparent.
Make it stop. pic.twitter.com/FAUGEfWA9A— PMI | A Resource (@VintageSuite610) March 21, 2019
She can't stop. She won't stop.