Liam Hemsworth responds to rumors of breakup with Miley Cyrus in the cutest way.

Our long national nightmare is over.
The beautiful and betrothed Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have responded to the rumors that they were consciously uncoupled with a fun glimpse at their domestic bliss.
Let's back it up a bit.
Early today, The Artist Formerly Known as Hannah Montana deleted her entire Instagram archive, which had people wondering if she was going through a breakup or a brand reinvention.
The rumors were flying and the tabloids were ON IT.
But fear not, children. They were PUNKING US ALL!!!
Hemsworth posted a video of the two of them rocking in the car together to his Instagram Story.
(Note: don't joke and drive, kids. Liam should keep hiss eye on the road).
Awwwwww look at them happy and very much not broken up!
Yeah. We got played.
Congratulations on your continued happiness, kids!