Liam Hemsworth responds to rumors of breakup with Miley Cyrus in the cutest way.

Our long national nightmare is over.

The beautiful and betrothed Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have responded to the rumors that they were consciously uncoupled with a fun glimpse at their domestic bliss.

Let's back it up a bit.

Early today, The Artist Formerly Known as Hannah Montana deleted her entire Instagram archive, which had people wondering if she was going through a breakup or a brand reinvention.

Instagram

The rumors were flying and the tabloids were ON IT.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 'call off wedding' as she's 'not ready to have a baby'https://t.co/4poEKwcqtc pic.twitter.com/dbOE2Aj2Ht — The Sun (@TheSun) July 19, 2018

Inside Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s rocky relationship as they ‘call off wedding’ https://t.co/KZXcUyZcFA pic.twitter.com/k9yLIVvzMe — Zesty Miley News (@zesty_miley) July 19, 2018