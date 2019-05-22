Moby doubled-down with creepy Instagram after Natalie Portman denied that they dated.

Musician/Terry Richardson lookalike Moby is on a book tour for his memoir Then It Fell Apart, and it, well, fell apart.

The Guardian reports that Moby insists in his book that he dated Natalie Portman, and Natalie Portman herself calls it "very disturbing."

According to the paper, Moby says in his book that while he was 33 and Portman was 20, they met backstage in Austin, Texas and he would party with her in New York City and at her dorm at Harvard.

Moby allegedly writes of "kissing under the centuries-old oak trees. At midnight she brought me to her dorm room and we lay down next to each other on her small bed. After she fell asleep I carefully extracted myself from her arms and took a taxi back to my hotel."

Portman told Harper's Bazaar that that portion of the book is full-on fanfiction.

"I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school," she told the magazine. "He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact-checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate."

Moby decided to counter the accusation that he was a creeper with a picture of him and is hairy nipples smiling next to a teenager, and then immediately using it to plug his book.