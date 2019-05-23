Moby's creepy post about 'dating' Natalie Portman got the meme treatment.

One of the few joys the internet has to offer is when the masses gather to thoroughly roast a creepy dude who outed himself as a predator in a massive self-own.

Moby (not Dean Pelton from Community—a different bald guy) is currently promoting his book Then It Fell Apart. The so-called "memoir" features stories about dating Natalie Portman that according to Natalie Portman, are creepy fan fiction.

The "musician" insists that they were together when he was 33 and she was 20, and he got the facts all wrong, including her age.

"I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school," Portman told Harper's Bazaar. "He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate."

Moby proved her right by posting a creepy Instagram of him and his hairy nipples next to Portman, smiling like she's being held hostage. He elevated the post to new levels of self-ownage when he dated the picture to 1999, when Portman was just 18.

The text of his creepagram quickly turned into a meme, where people took Moby's "see! we dated!" plea and applied it to other people they've happened to stand next to.