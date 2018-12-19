Natalie Portman talked about her feminism beef with Jessica Simpson and this year just really needs to end.

Did you hear Natalie Portman and Jessica Simpson are beefing, and Natalie Portman just addressed it on live television?
No, this isn't 2008 and they're not fighting over who gets to date one of the Strokes, or something. Instead, because it's 2018 and we're all woke now, they're having a miscommunication about feminism. Empowering!
In case you didn't know, Natalie Portman is currently promoting her new movie, "Vox Lux," in which she plays a pop star. In an interview with USA Today earlier this month, she was asked about the pop stars she looked up to growing up. After praising Madonna, she mentioned the mixed messages sent by stars like Jessica Simpson.
“I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying ‘I’m a virgin’ while wearing a bikini, and I was confused," Portman said. "Like, I don’t know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl."
It seems more like an indictment of the 2000s' confusing purity culture rather than a shot at Jessica Simpson, who was also super young at the time.
But Simpson saw it and was not happy. She responded on social media with a blood-red-and-black statement:
"I was disappointed this morning when I read that I 'confused' you by wearing a bikini in a published photo taken of me when I was still a virgin in 1999," she wrote. "As public figures, we both know our image is not totally in our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define us and box us in."
That was kind of Natalie's whole point. Still, Natalie responded gracefully with a comment on Instagram.
"I completely agree with you that a woman should be allowed to dress however she likes and behave however she likes and not be judged," she wrote. "I only meant to say I was confused ... by the media's mixed messages about how girls and women were supposed to behave."
So here's the new development: last night, Portman appeared on "Watch What Happens Live." A caller asked if she and Jessica had "spoken offline" about the feud of the century.
"No, only on, and I have only respect and good feelings for her," Portman said. "I mean, I think there's no need for beef between women. We're all in the same society and living with the same pressures and we're allies."
Everyone clapped and Andy Cohen applauded Natalie for being chill af. Now let's all consider this bizarro beef officially squashed.