NBC reportedly threatened Ronan Farrow over his Harvey Weinstein story, and journalists are pissed.

New reports suggest that when journalist Ronan Farrow was working at NBC, the company's highest level executives threatened to launch a smear campaign against him if he published details about Harvey Weinstein's past alleged sex crimes.

The first evidence that NBC tried to squash the story came out back in October 2017, right after Ronan's reporting was published in The New Yorker. At that point, HuffPost reported that NBC executives had refused to allow Farrow to publish the Weinstein story on NBC platforms, saying he didn't have enough evidence.

New information came out yesterday alleging that NBC's lawyer, Susan Weiner, called Farrow and threatened a smear campaign against him several times, according to the Daily Beast, which broke the story.

NBC has maintained that it passed on Farrow's story initially because the story wasn't ready yet — none of the women was willing to be named, NBC said in a statement. As for the smear allegation, NBC is calling this new information an "outright lie."

Journalists are livid that NBC might have engaged in a cover-up. Rich McHugh, the journalist who worked with Farrow on the story at NBC, released a statement calling NBC's alleged actions "unethical" and "a massive breach of journalistic integrity."

"Something else must have been going on," he added.