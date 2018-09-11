NFL teams are hiring male cheerleaders and some closed-minded football fans are salty as hell.

After decades of seeing exclusively female cheer and dance squads at NFL games, two teams are welcoming male members to their ranks this football season.

And while many are celebrating this step forward, some crybabies are whining about... what, a person getting a job? I thought we were supposed to be happy about the employment rate? Whatever.

Before we get into the haters and losers, let's meet the NFL's three new male cheerleaders! And follow them on Insta! And like all their pics!

Quinton Peron is an LA native who's recently joined the Los Angeles Rams' squad.

This week has been a whirlwind! But it’s still so surreal to me that I am one of the First Male cheerleaders to dance for a pro team ! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/PThiD6aScN — Quinton Peron (@Qperon) March 30, 2018

Napoleon Jinnies also hails from LA and joined the Rams.

And Jesse Hernandez is bringing his epic coiffure to the New Orleans Saints' Saintsation dance team.