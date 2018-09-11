NFL teams are hiring male cheerleaders and some closed-minded football fans are salty as hell.

After decades of seeing exclusively female cheer and dance squads at NFL games, two teams are welcoming male members to their ranks this football season.
And while many are celebrating this step forward, some crybabies are whining about... what, a person getting a job? I thought we were supposed to be happy about the employment rate? Whatever.
Before we get into the haters and losers, let's meet the NFL's three new male cheerleaders! And follow them on Insta! And like all their pics!
Quinton Peron is an LA native who's recently joined the Los Angeles Rams' squad.
Napoleon Jinnies also hails from LA and joined the Rams.
And Jesse Hernandez is bringing his epic coiffure to the New Orleans Saints' Saintsation dance team.
It's a rare moment of inclusivity for the NFL, which has long been a bastion of toxic masculinity and heteronormative ideals.
And now, a bunch of snowflakes are whining about the inclusion of men on the sidelines.
This guy apparently didn't get the memo that Hooters is already on the way out.
This guy's "hilarious" kneeling joke implies... he himself is the one getting the blow job? I'm not really sure.
This guy (hmm... guy, guy, guy, notice a trend?) seems to think this is all part of a plot from the cheer-luminati to literally upend American society.
Many could not fathom that the NFL might be attracting new fans through its tiny incremental steps toward inclusivity.
And this guy just can't belong any of it.
Of course