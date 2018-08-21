The internet is predicting a VMA beef between Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner's baby.

The lead-up to this year's VMAs was pretty drama-free. But Nicki Minaj decided to bring the controversy, as she so often does, when she struck up a friendly beef with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and their daughter, Stormi Webster.

It all started when Nicki and Travis Scott released albums — "Queen" and "AstroWorld," respectively — one week apart. Nicki nabbed the top Billboard spot the week her album came out. But this week, Travis knocked her album to number-two.

Nicki jokingly tweeted that Travis had an unfair advantage because his girlfriend happens to be one of the most followed people on social media.

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Because Kylie had promoted Travis's album and tour, Nicki speculated — again jokingly, she said "lol" and "I'm actually laughing" — that when it came to her album's new silver-medal status Kylie was the culprit.

And then the plot thickened: it turned out Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were supposed to sit behind Nicki at tonight's VMA ceremony.