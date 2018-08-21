The internet is predicting a VMA beef between Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner's baby.

The lead-up to this year's VMAs was pretty drama-free. But Nicki Minaj decided to bring the controversy, as she so often does, when she struck up a friendly beef with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and their daughter, Stormi Webster.
It all started when Nicki and Travis Scott released albums — "Queen" and "AstroWorld," respectively — one week apart. Nicki nabbed the top Billboard spot the week her album came out. But this week, Travis knocked her album to number-two.
Nicki jokingly tweeted that Travis had an unfair advantage because his girlfriend happens to be one of the most followed people on social media.
Because Kylie had promoted Travis's album and tour, Nicki speculated — again jokingly, she said "lol" and "I'm actually laughing" — that when it came to her album's new silver-medal status Kylie was the culprit.
And then the plot thickened: it turned out Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were supposed to sit behind Nicki at tonight's VMA ceremony.
Travis has allegedly since asked to have his seat changed — not because he's scared of Nicki's impeccable shade skills but, as TMZ insists, because he doesn't think he should be seated behind the number-two artist of the moment. Meow, Trav!
Nicki confirmed later on that she was JK, but the internet's imaginations were already running wild.
No one knew if Stormi was supposed to be with Travis and Kylie at the VMA's, but the possibility created great meme fodder.
Comparisons to Angelica Pickles were made.
Cardi B was also invoked.
Nicki was compared to Demi Lovato.
Nicki's own words were used against her.
Some cast Stormi as a chilled out infant without a care in the world.
Most people seemed to think Stormi was not bothered by the feud.
Others seemed impressed that she'd been able to beef with a rapper at such a young age, no matter how imaginary that beef is.
And the temptation to imagine Stormi convening with Blue Ivy Carter and Asahd Khaled was too good to pass up.
Lucky for the VMAs, this beef might just boost their ratings.
Even if Stormi's not around, maybe Nicki will reprise her iconic "Miley, what's good?" line from her last VMA beef.