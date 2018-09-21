Miley Cyrus' sister Noah is selling her tears for thousands of dollars while the rest of us toil in obscurity.

Hey, wanna have a good Friday morning cry? We have just the thing: Noah Cyrus is selling her tears on the internet for 1,000 bucks a pop.
The singer and sister of Miley notified the world via Instagram that she was releasing a new line of merch.
Noah fans clicked over to ironic teen T-shirt hub Pizza Slime to survey the goods, and that's where they learned of the tears.
"This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness," the product description reads. "Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super fucking weird if you drank someone else's tears."
Oh, kay!
It's unclear if these tears were harvested during Noah's very public breakup with human car bumper Lil Xan, or just during a regular day in her life. She's also selling sweatshirts and pants that say SADNESS on them, so we're guessing she cries semi-frequently.
The tear item is obviously a joke, but people are pretty heated over it.
Others pointed to her pedigree as an heiress to Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy, Breaky Heart" fortune as further proof that the tear item is unnecessary.
The merch is only available for 48 hours, so we'll know in a day or two if anyone will actually bite the bullet and buy them.
Speaking of Billy Ray, Noah is also offering fans a T-shirt with his face — but with the words "Achy Breaky" tatted on his cheeks a la Post Malone.
This collector's item is available in both black and white for $30. It's kind of iconic and will probably age better than the tear vial. Mullet over.