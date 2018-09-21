Miley Cyrus' sister Noah is selling her tears for thousands of dollars while the rest of us toil in obscurity.

Hey, wanna have a good Friday morning cry? We have just the thing: Noah Cyrus is selling her tears on the internet for 1,000 bucks a pop.

The singer and sister of Miley notified the world via Instagram that she was releasing a new line of merch.

Noah fans clicked over to ironic teen T-shirt hub Pizza Slime to survey the goods, and that's where they learned of the tears.

"This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness," the product description reads. "Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super fucking weird if you drank someone else's tears."

Oh, kay!

It's unclear if these tears were harvested during Noah's very public breakup with human car bumper Lil Xan, or just during a regular day in her life. She's also selling sweatshirts and pants that say SADNESS on them, so we're guessing she cries semi-frequently.