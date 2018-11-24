Kim Kardashian posted North West's makeup meltdown on Instagram, and moms are relating hard.

It's been a stressful few hours in the Kardashian-West family's gargantuan walk-in closet. Or one of their walk-in closets, at least.
It all started when Kim Kardashian West scored a free makeover from her five-year-old daughter North West. Kim posted a few videos of North applying makeup to Kim's face with Kanye-esque intense focus. But then, all hell broke loose when Kim moved her face while North was putting the makeup on.
North fully lost her composure, and Kim posted a video of the resultant freakout.
The clip has been preserved for posterity on the @kardashianclips Instagram account, below:
As you can see, North is lying on the floor screaming because the "W" she was drawing on her mom's face didn't turn out perfect. I mean, we've all been there.
Some commenters who've apparently never met a five-year-old in their lives tried to call Northie "spoiled."
But Kim's fans are not having it.
After all, what five-year-old doesn't have meltdowns like this?
Some are pointing out that Kim is clearly no pushover when it comes to her kids yelling.
After North's outburst, the makeover continued with Kim's niece, Dream Kardashian, subbing in to apply some highlighter. You can see the rest of the makeup vids below.
Hopefully North doesn't have to spend the rest of Thanksgiving weekend in her usual time-out spa.