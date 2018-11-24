Kim Kardashian posted North West's makeup meltdown on Instagram, and moms are relating hard.

Kim Kardashian posted North West's makeup meltdown on Instagram, and moms are relating hard.
Molly Mulshine
Nov 24, 2018@4:09 PM
Advertising

It's been a stressful few hours in the Kardashian-West family's gargantuan walk-in closet. Or one of their walk-in closets, at least.

It all started when Kim Kardashian West scored a free makeover from her five-year-old daughter North West. Kim posted a few videos of North applying makeup to Kim's face with Kanye-esque intense focus. But then, all hell broke loose when Kim moved her face while North was putting the makeup on.

North fully lost her composure, and Kim posted a video of the resultant freakout.

The clip has been preserved for posterity on the @kardashianclips Instagram account, below:

As you can see, North is lying on the floor screaming because the "W" she was drawing on her mom's face didn't turn out perfect. I mean, we've all been there.

Some commenters who've apparently never met a five-year-old in their lives tried to call Northie "spoiled."

Kim Kardashian posted North West's makeup meltdown on Instagram, and moms are relating hard.
Advertising
Kim Kardashian posted North West's makeup meltdown on Instagram, and moms are relating hard.

But Kim's fans are not having it.

Kim Kardashian posted North West's makeup meltdown on Instagram, and moms are relating hard.
Kim Kardashian posted North West's makeup meltdown on Instagram, and moms are relating hard.

After all, what five-year-old doesn't have meltdowns like this?

Advertising
Kim Kardashian posted North West's makeup meltdown on Instagram, and moms are relating hard.

Some are pointing out that Kim is clearly no pushover when it comes to her kids yelling.

Kim Kardashian posted North West's makeup meltdown on Instagram, and moms are relating hard.
Kim Kardashian posted North West's makeup meltdown on Instagram, and moms are relating hard.

After North's outburst, the makeover continued with Kim's niece, Dream Kardashian, subbing in to apply some highlighter. You can see the rest of the makeup vids below.

Advertising
View this post on Instagram

Makeup by North West & Dream Kardashian 😅😍

A post shared by kardashianclips (@kardashianclips) on

Hopefully North doesn't have to spend the rest of Thanksgiving weekend in her usual time-out spa.

Advertising
Sources: Instagram
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 