Kim Kardashian posted North West's makeup meltdown on Instagram, and moms are relating hard.

It's been a stressful few hours in the Kardashian-West family's gargantuan walk-in closet. Or one of their walk-in closets, at least.

It all started when Kim Kardashian West scored a free makeover from her five-year-old daughter North West. Kim posted a few videos of North applying makeup to Kim's face with Kanye-esque intense focus. But then, all hell broke loose when Kim moved her face while North was putting the makeup on.

North fully lost her composure, and Kim posted a video of the resultant freakout.

The clip has been preserved for posterity on the @kardashianclips Instagram account, below:

As you can see, North is lying on the floor screaming because the "W" she was drawing on her mom's face didn't turn out perfect. I mean, we've all been there.

Some commenters who've apparently never met a five-year-old in their lives tried to call Northie "spoiled."