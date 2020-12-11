13 reactions to Olivia Jade appearing on 'Red Table Talk' to discuss the college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade Giannulli appeared on "Red Table Talk" to explain her part in the college admissions scandal, and people have thoughts.

You may remember Olivia Jade's parents were charged as part of the largest college admissions scandal in U.S. history. They were accused of paying $500,000 to get Olivia and her sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli, into college. Both parents are currently serving time in prison.

It seems Olivia Jade approached Jada Pinkett-Smith and asked to come onto the show, while Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, "fought it tooth and nail."

"I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story," Adrienne said. "I feel like here we are, a white woman coming to Black women for support, when we don't get the same from them... her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me."