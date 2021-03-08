17 of the funniest memes about Oprah's reactions to Meghan and Harry.

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah not only touched upon crucial issues including mental health, institutional racism, and how heriditary monarchy might not breed the best people. It also served as a crucial reminder to the world how awesome Oprah Winfrey is. "With her relentless follow-up questions, compassionate demeanor and focused skill in eliciting bombshell after bombshell, Oprah proved herself the best celebrity interviewer ever," Margaret Sullivan wrote in The Washington Post.

Oprah's reactions, both verbal and non-verbal, became instant memes. Oprah's shocked "what?" when Meghan revealed that members of the family were concerned about Archie's skin tone was matched by viewers all around the world. Her relatable expressions quickly became memes.

1.