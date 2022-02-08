People snubbed by the Oscars, ranked by how pissed they probably are about it.

On Tuesday, the nominations for the 94th Annual Academy Awards were announced. Leading the pack with 12 nominations is The Power of the Dog, or as my mom calls it, "that dog movie." There were some extremely noticeable absences, and the assistants to these Hollywood hotshots are likely having a brutal day scheduling spa treatments and other self-care experiences for the snubbed.

Here are 5 snubees, is descending order of likely rage.

Lady Gaga, snubbed for Best Actress

Lady Gaga is pissed. While she already has an Oscar, and an illustrious recording career, she worked hard on the role and the subsequent press tour. Gaga went full-blown method for her role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, the wife and convicted murder-arranger of husband Maurizio Gucci.