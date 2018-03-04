The 8 most woke, important, and confusing moments from the Oscars red carpet.

It's Hollywood's biggest night, and the stars are out to celebrate themselves and also call attention to important issues, from the Puerto Rico crisis to the shittiness of Ryan Seacrest. Here are the most important moments from the show before the show.

1. Taraji P. Henson put a goddamn hex on Ryan Seacrest.

Holy shit Taraji just put a curse on Ryan Seacrest 😂 pic.twitter.com/GSknn3NozF — Sara Jean Hughes (@sarajeanhughes) March 5, 2018

Despite being accused of sexual harassment and abuse by his stylist, E! still let Ryan Seacrest mingle with and interview the stars. While the network is standing by their man, celebrities are not feeling his presence, and Taraji P. Henson gave him an ominous warning about karma.

"The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people," while bopping Seacrest on the chin. "You know what I mean?"

On her next stop on the red carpet, Henson confirmed that yes, that was indeed shade.

Taraji to ABC after leaving Ryan Seacrest “I’m great now that I’m in your company.” YES 🏆 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bkGkSqfBTD — Melissa Malamut (@melissamalamut) March 5, 2018

2. EGOT Winner Rita Moreno is wearing the same dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962, and looked even more awesome.

.@TheRitaMoreno is wearing the same dress she wore to the #Oscars in 1962 😍 pic.twitter.com/tLUsOZXoyB — The FADER (@thefader) March 4, 2018

3. Queen Tiffany Haddish honored her late father with a dress honoring her Eritrean heritage.