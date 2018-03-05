The 33 best tweets from the 2018 Oscars, the year of the Fish Man.

The Oscars were on Sunday, and the jokes on Twitter were as funny as the ceremony was long.
Here are the best, most important takes from that long-ass celebration cinema.
1.
meryl streep is about that life #oscars pic.twitter.com/Xq6m32eAlJ— Ziwe (@ziwe) March 5, 2018
2.
Chris Pine needs to host next year's #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KP47fLA9nS— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 5, 2018
3.
When you gotta get ready for the Oscars but there’s not much left in the 7th grade drama department’s prop trunk pic.twitter.com/0NRrFKijBk— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 5, 2018
4.
I wish I could sing like Gael Garcia Bernal. Oh wait, I can.— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 5, 2018
5.
wait @realchalamet are u just @armiehammer's intern— BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) March 5, 2018
6.
If Trump knew how many dead Mexicans were in Coco he totally would’ve seen it by now #Oscars— Mike Lawrence (@TheMikeLawrence) March 5, 2018
7.
Congrats! pic.twitter.com/MmgNlwPiGU— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 5, 2018
8.
"There is literally nothing Gael Garcia Bernal could do to make himself unattractive."— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 5, 2018
[Gael Garcia Bernal starts singing.]
"About what I said earlier..."
9.
March 4, 2018
10.
Notice they have the categories printed on the front in GIANT FUCKING LETTERS this year #Oscars2018 pic.twitter.com/bBWdpR6zDG— KB (@KaraRBrown) March 5, 2018
11.
McConaughey just came out and I go, "he hasn't assaulted anyone, right?" Honestly, it's a fun surprise.— Naomi Ekperigin (@Blacktress) March 5, 2018
12.
“Meow that hurt!!” - Kevin Spacey watching rapist Kobe Bryant win an Oscar— Peter Miller (@peter_miller) March 5, 2018
13.
this is quite the photo from backstage at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7MwY12p9f6— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 5, 2018
14.
"And the Oscar goes to..."— Megan Beth Koester (@bornferal) March 4, 2018
(Presenter turns and, confused, looks to stage right. A tuxedoed accountant solemnly nods)
"...'I Love You, Daddy'?"
15.
March 5, 2018
16.
Come quick CJ’s doing “The Jackal” pic.twitter.com/M5Sb9Qp9h2— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) March 5, 2018
17.
did humanoid fish monsters just get a shoutout in this representation montage? now *that’s* inclusion. #oscars— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 5, 2018
18.
BREAKING: Keegan Michael Key Has A Lot Of Stuff Going On Too, He Just Doesn’t Feel Like Talking About It Right Now #Oscars— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 5, 2018
19.
I've been at this a long time. pic.twitter.com/ljEkhhJujj— Desi (@DesiJed) March 5, 2018
20.
The Big Sick came in second!— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 5, 2018
21.
Oscar winner pic.twitter.com/lEiK3jq1jj— BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) March 5, 2018
22.
Why did Meryl Streep attended the ceremony dressed as the Fairy godmother from Shrek? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HQZIQ6jpVX— dani (@TowerwhiteDani) March 5, 2018
23.
loving this ad for War, during the Oscars. really changing my mind about War— demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) March 5, 2018
24.
I'm bummed this is the FOURTH year in a row I was left out of the In Memoriam #Oscars #NotDeadYet— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018
25.
RIP to the King. King Joey Bologna. pic.twitter.com/PhxXRGfhgQ— Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) March 5, 2018
26.
I just won so much money. I had “Jane Fonda says orgasmatron” in my Oscar pool.— Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) March 5, 2018
27.
Pitch: Movie about a married couple, at two points in their life pic.twitter.com/wLYGK4BhnW— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 5, 2018
28.
Kobe really hit another buzzer beater with the whole Time’s Up thing.— Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) March 5, 2018
29.
Popular vote vs. Electoral college. pic.twitter.com/cDIcqyLIG0— Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) March 5, 2018
30.
If “Lady Bird” wins Best Picture they’re gonna burn down Sacramento.— Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) March 5, 2018
31.
Frances McDormand: I have two words to leave you with tonight... pic.twitter.com/CDbekEjFbh— Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) March 5, 2018
32.
A silent woman falls in love with a monster sought out by the Russians...The Shape of Water or the Melania Trump Story?— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 4, 2018
Thank you, I’ll be here all night! #Oscars
31.
Kinda feels like the fish fucked us.— Kashana (@kashanacauley) March 5, 2018
32.
Fun fact: we once made my dad a fake Oscar for acting comfortable at these things for 40 years straight pic.twitter.com/p4KLd2Hc9A— Louisa Gummer (@glumisa) March 5, 2018
33.
always check the receipts pic.twitter.com/bp2EoI3rR2— E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) March 5, 2018