The 33 best tweets from the 2018 Oscars, the year of the Fish Man.

The Oscars were on Sunday, and the jokes on Twitter were as funny as the ceremony was long.

giphy

Here are the best, most important takes from that long-ass celebration cinema.

1.

2.

Chris Pine needs to host next year's #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KP47fLA9nS — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 5, 2018

3.

When you gotta get ready for the Oscars but there’s not much left in the 7th grade drama department’s prop trunk pic.twitter.com/0NRrFKijBk — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 5, 2018

4.