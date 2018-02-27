These adorable kids re-creating Best Picture nominees deserve Oscars.

These adorable kids re-creating Best Picture nominees deserve Oscars.
Orli Matlow
Feb 27, 2018@11:44 PM
Advertising

Whether you've seen all or none of this year's Academy Awards Best Picture Nominees, everyone can appreciate the cuteness of kids recreating the (mostly boring) movies for adults. (Hopefully they haven't actually seen the movies, they are very inappropriate.)

Every year for the last eight years, "Don't Call me Oscar" project has been "one family's journey through the Best Picture nominees,"and the results should take the prize.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name 👋@tchalamet & @cmbynfilm

A post shared by Don't Call Me Oscar (@dontcallmeoscar) on

Lady Bird

#LadyBird 👋 @beaniefeldstein , #SaoirseRonan & #GretaGerwig

A post shared by Don't Call Me Oscar (@dontcallmeoscar) on

Dunkirk

#Dunkirk 👋 @harrystyles

A post shared by Don't Call Me Oscar (@dontcallmeoscar) on

Darkest Hour

#DarkestHour ✌️#GaryOldman

A post shared by Don't Call Me Oscar (@dontcallmeoscar) on

Advertising

Check out the rest of the photos, honoring The Shape of Water, Get Out, The Post, and Phantom Thread over at DontCallMeOscar.com.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc