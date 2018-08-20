Paris Jackson responds to LGBT website calling her a ‘hypocrite’ over magazine cover.

Paris Jackson nabbed the September cover of Harper's Bazaar Singapore — but not everyone's happy for her.

The website GayStarNews.com took issue with the cover, pointing out that same-sex relationships are still illegal in Singapore. In an article on the site, writer Jamie Tabberer took Paris to task for her apparent failure to acknowledge Singapore's archaic laws.

Paris does not identify as straight and has dated women in the past, although she has said she prefers not to label her sexuality.

Paris had posted the cover to her Instagram and expressed excitement over the milestone. September issue covers are a huge deal in the fashion world.

But GayStarNews.com pointed out that she didn't mention anything about the LGBT community in her caption, despite the fact that she is a member of that community herself.

"Paris makes no reference to the fact that same-sex sex is illegal in Singapore, and punishable by up to two years in prison," GSN writes. "Nor does the magazine in its Instagram post, but that doesn’t surprise me."