Paris Jackson responds to LGBT website calling her a ‘hypocrite’ over magazine cover.

Paris Jackson nabbed the September cover of Harper's Bazaar Singapore — but not everyone's happy for her.
The website GayStarNews.com took issue with the cover, pointing out that same-sex relationships are still illegal in Singapore. In an article on the site, writer Jamie Tabberer took Paris to task for her apparent failure to acknowledge Singapore's archaic laws.
Paris does not identify as straight and has dated women in the past, although she has said she prefers not to label her sexuality.
Paris had posted the cover to her Instagram and expressed excitement over the milestone. September issue covers are a huge deal in the fashion world.
But GayStarNews.com pointed out that she didn't mention anything about the LGBT community in her caption, despite the fact that she is a member of that community herself.
"Paris makes no reference to the fact that same-sex sex is illegal in Singapore, and punishable by up to two years in prison," GSN writes. "Nor does the magazine in its Instagram post, but that doesn’t surprise me."
To be fair, it's still unclear whether Paris talks about LGBT rights or activism inside the magazine itself. But based on her reaction to the controversy, it seems like she was blissfully unaware of the Singapore government's anti-gay stance until GSN pointed it out.
But she also floated the idea that having a person who's dated someone of the same gender on the cover of a magazine might be good for Singaporeans who identify as LGBT.
Some people didn't really get what the big deal was.
For the most part, people seem to be supporting Paris's decision to do the cover. Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui voiced support.
Others stepped up as well.
One thing's for sure: this whole controversy will probably boost the visibility of GayStarNews.com.