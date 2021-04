Meeting a celebrity in real life can either make or break your impression of someone you once looked up to...and thankfully, these stories are all of the "make" variety.

Producer and host Josiah Johnson asked people on his NBA twitch show to dish on the "coolest famous person" they've met, and it kicked off a thread of wholesome stories.

Denzel Washington is the MVP.

1. Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington

2. Zoë Kravitz (and Questlove)