22 people who went to high school with celebrities share what they were like.

Stars: they're just like us...they went to high school!

People who grew up to later become incredibly attractive entertainers also went to high school, and met people while they were there. Celebrities are like the Popular Kids in the High School of Life, but it turns out they weren't all in the "cool group" back in the day. People who attended high school with celebs dished on Reddit about what they were like, and we're begging to see their yearbooks.

1. Drake.

Went to high school with drake, he put 3 separate dollars into a vending machine before he realized it was broken. At that point he was famous as the wheelchair guy from Degrassi.-eggmcben

2. Brad Pitt