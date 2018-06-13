Pete Davidson's ex had the shadiest possible response to news of his engagement to Ariana Grande.

How were your past 26 days? Good? Busy? Well, certainly not as busy as Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's month, unless you also started dating and got engaged.

After a few weeks and two Grande-themed tattoos for Davidson, rumor has it that these youngins are going to be married!

#PeteDavidson got himself not one, but TWO new tattoos to document his relationship with #ArianaGrande! Those bunny ears behind his ear are adorable🐰 pic.twitter.com/EpexckoYsM — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) June 3, 2018

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Fans were stunned by the news, overwhelmed by just how quickly their relationship escalated.

whoever is controlling the ariana grande and pete davidson sims just queued up get to know, chat, get to know, flirt, hug, ask if single, give rose, first kiss, get to know, tell joke, make out, get to know, ask to move in, kiss, woo hoo, propose, and put the game on fast forward — 🔆 (@softwarmground) June 11, 2018

1 week ago: Ariana Grande is dating Pete Davidson

1 hour ago: Ariana Grande is engaged to Pete Davidson

1 minute ago: Ariana Grande is marrying Pete Davidson



SPEED😂😂😂😂 — Abhishek Yadav (@WhoSirAB) June 11, 2018