Trump glared at a little girl in a children's hospital and now we have a new meme.

The Trumps are known for many things and their way with children is not one of them.

So it's no surprise that Donald Trump looks totally unnatural and kind of nuts while interacting with a table full of kids in this recent photo:

Don’t you fucking flip on me. pic.twitter.com/PDOsoyLt4X — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) August 26, 2018

The heartwarming pic was apparently snapped when Trump visited a children's hospital this weekend.

Writer Miles Kahn tweeted the photo with the caption, "Don't you fucking flip on me," evoking Trump's mob-boss-esque tendencies.

This set off a chain reaction of Twitter users turning the odd photo into a meme.

One person imagined he was guarding his precious supply of crayons (one of which he utilized to color a blue stripe on the American flag).

Another Twitter user imagined the kids' inner monologue.