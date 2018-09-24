Pregnant Hilary Duff confronts a paparazzo who followed her around for hours. Fans are applauding her.

Hilary Duff gave a paparazzo a piece of her mind and posted it to Instagram, and her fans are all about it.
Duff is currently nine months pregnant with her second kid, she says in the video's caption, and she's sick of being followed around by photogs all day.
Can you blame her?
So she confronted one paparazzo, recorded the encounter, and posted it to Instagram.
"This guy has been at my sons soccer game this morning then followed me to my sisters house and was basically parked in her drive way to get photos," she wrote in the caption. "Followed me to run errands. I politely asked him to let me be and he continues to follow and stalk me down like pray for hours now. [sic]"
In the video, you can see the paparazzo sitting in his car while Hilary, who's filming from her point of view, addresses him.
The video starts with her saying she's "pregnant, and I have the flu." She continues, "and I've asked you once to leave me alone, can you please stop taking my picture? You're like hunting me down."
"I didn't get any photos yet," the photographer says.
"It doesn't matter," Hilary continues. "I'm just asking you to please leave me alone for the day, okay? You've like hunted me."
"I didn't get any photos," he repeats.
"I know, but I feel very uncomfortable," Hilary says. "Please — please leave a pregnant woman alone."
"I lost my whole morning and didn't get no photos," the photographer says.
"It's not my fault," Hilary says. "Please leave me alone. It's the weekend, sir."
Hilary posted the video with a lengthy caption about dealing with the paps.
"This is not ok," her video's caption reads. "I am 9 months pregnant. When people say that’s what you get for signing up to be a celebrity it honestly makes me sick. This is every day of every month and it’s simply not ok. If a non 'celeb'(I’m sorry to use that word) was dealing with this the law would be involved"
Her Instagram followers seem to agree 100% with Hilary.