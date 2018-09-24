Pregnant Hilary Duff confronts a paparazzo who followed her around for hours. Fans are applauding her.

Hilary Duff gave a paparazzo a piece of her mind and posted it to Instagram, and her fans are all about it.

Duff is currently nine months pregnant with her second kid, she says in the video's caption, and she's sick of being followed around by photogs all day.

Can you blame her?

So she confronted one paparazzo, recorded the encounter, and posted it to Instagram.

"This guy has been at my sons soccer game this morning then followed me to my sisters house and was basically parked in her drive way to get photos," she wrote in the caption. "Followed me to run errands. I politely asked him to let me be and he continues to follow and stalk me down like pray for hours now. [sic]"

In the video, you can see the paparazzo sitting in his car while Hilary, who's filming from her point of view, addresses him.

The video starts with her saying she's "pregnant, and I have the flu." She continues, "and I've asked you once to leave me alone, can you please stop taking my picture? You're like hunting me down."