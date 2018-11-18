These embarrassing 'Princess Switch' bloopers are somehow making people love the movie even more.

Have you seen Netflix's "The Princess Switch" yet?

The movie stars Vanessa Hudgens in two roles: a soon-to-be princess and an uptight commoner. By some strange coincidence, they are completely identical. So they — you guessed it! — swap places just before Christmas and hijinks ensue.

It combines the nonsensical long-lost-doppelganger trope of "The Parent Trap" with the made-up royalty of "The Princess Diaries," along with a sprinkling of cheese-ball dialogue and terrible British accents.

Vox calls it "the best kind of cozy, dumb Christmas movie," which is nice of them. But Twitter is totally obsessed with it.

*slams fist on table* now THIS is the content I pay to see #ThePrincessSwitch #Christmance pic.twitter.com/0YDNtJBt4Q — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) November 16, 2018

As you could probably guess from the movie's complete disinterest in seeming believable on any level, there are a few glaring bloopers. Twitter users have kindly pointed them out.

For one thing, Vanessa Hudgens' Coachella-ready hand tattoo is visible in several shots.

They forgot to cover up Vanessa Hudgens' hand tattoo when she's in character as a duchess with a questionable British accent lol pic.twitter.com/GkoX5UYrWW — Fierah (@fierah) November 17, 2018

As one Twitter user points out, it's already unrealistic that a duchess would have a tattoo. But the idea that the duchess and her magically identical distant cousin would have that same tattoo is even more hilarious.