These embarrassing 'Princess Switch' bloopers are somehow making people love the movie even more.

Have you seen Netflix's "The Princess Switch" yet?
The movie stars Vanessa Hudgens in two roles: a soon-to-be princess and an uptight commoner. By some strange coincidence, they are completely identical. So they — you guessed it! — swap places just before Christmas and hijinks ensue.
It combines the nonsensical long-lost-doppelganger trope of "The Parent Trap" with the made-up royalty of "The Princess Diaries," along with a sprinkling of cheese-ball dialogue and terrible British accents.
Vox calls it "the best kind of cozy, dumb Christmas movie," which is nice of them. But Twitter is totally obsessed with it.
As you could probably guess from the movie's complete disinterest in seeming believable on any level, there are a few glaring bloopers. Twitter users have kindly pointed them out.
For one thing, Vanessa Hudgens' Coachella-ready hand tattoo is visible in several shots.
As one Twitter user points out, it's already unrealistic that a duchess would have a tattoo. But the idea that the duchess and her magically identical distant cousin would have that same tattoo is even more hilarious.
This isn't the only mistake in the movie. Another eagle-eyed fan noticed that in a promotional still within Netflix, Vanessa Hudgens' body double is still visible in the background of the shot.
In this part of the movie, Vanessa Hudgens appears with the little girl and the man who the body double's standing with, so it's pretty clear that someone dropped the ball and forgot to edit Hudgens' face into the photo. Whoops.
Still, "The Princess Switch" is getting rave reviews from Twitter — and even from some critics.
A Christmas miracle?