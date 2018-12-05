A piece questioning Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's love is being roasted as racist.

Buckle up, because we got some juicy drama debating the nature of celebrity, the bias of the media, and American exceptionalism and it has nothing to do with Trump!!!
By now you must have heard about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding, and it's many, many ceremonies.
The couple is everywhere, staring lovingly into each other's eyes on the cover of Vogue and hanging out with the Prime Minister of India.
It was the lavish production of their wedding, and the swiftness of their romance, that made some celebrity watchers skeptical of whether their love is even real.
The Cut published a deep dive into what is publicly known about their relationship, and the writer straight-up accused Chopra of being a scam artist and Jonas of getting married against his will. The piece, titled "Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Love for Real?" was since deleted, but lives on in a cached version via The Wayback Machine.
Writer Mariah Smith highlighted the sponsored content that was generated from the engagement, and argued that the 36-year-old Chopra only married the 26-year-old Jonas to benefit her career, cementing her transition from Bollywood star to Hollywood star.
"At times, marriage can be a beautifully wonderful union that warms even the coldest of hearts, but sadly, this union evokes no such feeling," she wrote. "All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood's latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist."
Many people accused the article of being racist and xenophobic for portraying a South Asian woman as a scammer "entrapping" an American man.
Would be great if next time it could be done in a way that doesn’t make a foreign woman of color sound like she’s stealing a baby at a time when people Hate Immigrants as sport— Beejoli Shah (@beejoli) December 5, 2018
People also criticized the article as culturally ignorant, suggesting that the days-long festivities were extravagant when it's actually how Indian weddings work.
Chopra's friends and family are chiming in, insisting that Jonas was not kidnapped.
Joe Jonas, Nick's brother, slammed The Cut for publishing "evil words."
Sophie Turner, Sansa frickin' Stark and Joe Jonas's fiancée, called the article "wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting."
Yikes!
Mazel tov to the happy couple, whose love is real, thank you!!!