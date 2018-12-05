A piece questioning Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's love is being roasted as racist.

Buckle up, because we got some juicy drama debating the nature of celebrity, the bias of the media, and American exceptionalism and it has nothing to do with Trump!!!

By now you must have heard about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding, and it's many, many ceremonies.

The couple is everywhere, staring lovingly into each other's eyes on the cover of Vogue and hanging out with the Prime Minister of India.

It was the lavish production of their wedding, and the swiftness of their romance, that made some celebrity watchers skeptical of whether their love is even real.

The Cut published a deep dive into what is publicly known about their relationship, and the writer straight-up accused Chopra of being a scam artist and Jonas of getting married against his will. The piece, titled "Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Love for Real?" was since deleted, but lives on in a cached version via The Wayback Machine.