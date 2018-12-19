Rachel McAdams breast-pumping in couture has moms and 'Mean Girls' fans pumped.

Did you know that Rachel McAdams had a baby in February?

Now you do!

Last February, Rachel McAdams welcomed a baby boy with her partner Jamie Linden, and she didn't even tell us!

That's rude, but we forgive her. She is Regina George after all.

On Tuesday, photographer Claire Rothstein shared photos on Instagram from McAdams' cover of Girls.Girls.Girls. magazine, which features a gorgeous and raw picture of McAdams breastpumping.

"Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of," Rothstein wrote. "I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great."

In addition to her breast pump, McAdams is wearing Versace and Bulgari diamonds, and the trio does, in fact, go together.

Fans were psyched about the picture, which further contributed to McAdams' icon status.