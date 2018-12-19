Rachel McAdams breast-pumping in couture has moms and 'Mean Girls' fans pumped.

Rachel McAdams breast-pumping in couture has moms and 'Mean Girls' fans pumped.
Orli Matlow
Dec 19, 2018@6:32 PM
Advertising

Did you know that Rachel McAdams had a baby in February?

Now you do!

Last February, Rachel McAdams welcomed a baby boy with her partner Jamie Linden, and she didn't even tell us!

That's rude, but we forgive her. She is Regina George after all.

On Tuesday, photographer Claire Rothstein shared photos on Instagram from McAdams' cover of Girls.Girls.Girls. magazine, which features a gorgeous and raw picture of McAdams breastpumping.

View this post on Instagram

A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls 💪🏽 #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine cover shoot 📸 @clairerothstein #pleaseshare Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too. Stylist: @alicialombardini 👠 . #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #girlsgirlsgirls #bringingbackthewoman #nogrungejustglamour #independentmagazine #printisnotdead #normalisebreastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #life #women #versace #bulgari

A post shared by Claire Rothstein Photographer (@clairerothstein) on

"Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of," Rothstein wrote. "I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great."

In addition to her breast pump, McAdams is wearing Versace and Bulgari diamonds, and the trio does, in fact, go together.

Fans were psyched about the picture, which further contributed to McAdams' icon status.

Advertising
Advertising

Mean Girls fans hilariously quoted the film in celebrating the photo.

The non-breastfeeding-themed photos from the shoot are gorgeous, too.

Advertising
Advertising

The only thing missing is a cute baby!!!

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 